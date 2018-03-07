AFC Energy announced that it has completed a three-year plan on Wednesday as the fuel cell producer transitions into commercial production. The AIM-traded company also released its final results for the year, which revealed a 13% reduction in both operating losses and total comprehensive losses, which fell to £5.5m and £4.9m, respectively, when compared to 2016. Having achieved the majority of commercial metrics, such as power output, longevity and availability, the company expects vast ...

