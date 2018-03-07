The producer of 'The Wolf of Wall Street' has agreed to pay the US government $60m as part of a legal settlement following allegations that it funded the movie with money stolen from Malaysian state investment fund. It was those allegations that triggered the lawsuit from America's Department of Justice against the production company, Red Granite Pictures, whose co-founder is the Malaysian prime minister's stepson. The production company also settled claims against its rights and interests in ...

