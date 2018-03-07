BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amazon founder and head Jeff Bezos tops the Forbes annual Rich List.
The fortune of the boss of the online giant increased to $112 billion from an estimated $39.2bn last year.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates is second with an estimated wealth of $90 billion this year.
A record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories including the first ever from Hungary and Zimbabwe have found a place in the magazine's 32nd annual ranking of the world's billionaires.
This elite group is worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year. Their average net worth is a record $4.1 billion. Americans lead the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.
