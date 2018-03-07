Market research firm Technavio has announced the release their updated report on the global prefabricated construction market. This new report will provide market insights by industry experts for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape in relation to the global environment. It will also provide an extensive overview of the industry based on several market factors such as products, applications, and geography to help clients gain a better understanding of the overall market. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data available.

The upgraded research report on the global prefabricated construction market is an integral part of Technavio's construction portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction market, covering different regions industry segments and sub-segments. Some of the topics covered include cement market in GCC, aerial work platform truck, elevator and escalator, and mining equipment.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global prefabricated construction market projected APAC as the dominating region, accounting for more than 67% shares in terms of revenue. Factors such as economic growth and steady rate of urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia are expected to drive the growth of the growth of the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing use of prefabricated construction in smart cities is one of the recent trends propelling market growth. Smart cities provide a sustainable environment and as a result are becoming increasingly popular in many developed and developing countries. Buildings in such cities employ various technologies to improve the energy-efficiency of the entire system."

Technavio's new report on the global prefabricated construction market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Market segmentation and analysis

Key trends to impact market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global prefabricated construction market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

