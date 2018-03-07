

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The threat of war is greater now than at any time since the end of the Cold War, the director of National Intelligence told the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday.



Dan Coats and Army Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley Jr., the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, gave the committee their assessments of the threats facing America.



'We have entered a period that can best be described as a race for technological superiority against our adversaries, who seek to sow division in the United States and weaken U.S. leadership,' Coats said.



Russia will pursue even more aggressive cyberattacks with the intent of degrading U.S. democratic values and weakening American alliances. 'Persistent and disruptive cyber and influence operations will continue against United States and European countries and other allies, . using elections . as opportunities to undermine democracy and sow discord and undermine our values,' he said.



North Korea will be the most volatile and confrontational threat this year in termsd of weapons of mass destruction, the director said.



'And Russia will remain the most capable WMD power and is currently expanding its nuclear weapons capabilities,' he added.



