Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global transparent caching marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005879/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global transparent caching market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous transparent caching research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report also provides new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

The updated research report on the global transparent caching market is an integral part of Technavio's media and entertainment services portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the media and entertainment services sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include mobile music streaming, digital video content, social networking market, and HD TV.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Transparent caching: market growth opportunities

Caching is the temporary storage of web content for faster subsequent access. Transparent caching is a solution that enables the service provider to offload a significant amount of content in a cached copy, which is delivered to an end-user directly from the edge of the network rather than from the source. It is invisible to both the content originator and the end-user, hence, the name.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The perpetual growth in Internet traffic is a key driver, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Players in the market are gradually venturing into the integration of CDN and transparent caching to maximize its benefits."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

Geographical segmentation

Key Leading Countries

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of transparent caching, along with an in-depth understanding of the external factors that are expected to impact the market. Themedia and entertainment services sector is subject to rapid changes owing to technological advances. Technavio keeps abreast with all the new developments in the industry to provide its clients with the latest insights from a business perspective.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005879/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com