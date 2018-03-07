POXEL S.A. (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Cowen 38th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference.

The Cowen 38th Annual Healthcare Conference is being held March 12-14th at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts. Poxel will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 13th from 9:20-9:50 AM ET in Vineyard 4th Floor and will host a breakout session from 10:00-10:30 AM ET in Yarmouth, 4th Floor. Poxel management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation at the Cowen 38th Annual Healthcare Conference will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen46/poxel.pa/.

The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

The Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference is being held March 20-21st at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel, New York City, New York. The Company will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 20th from 1:00-1:30 PM ET in the Track 61 room and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the following link https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/healthcare2018/68110470858.cfm.

The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a listed company on the French market that uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., EU and Japan. Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 TIMES program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.Our partnerRoivant Sciences will be responsible for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxel's partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. Our second program, PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in Phase 1 and we plan on developing it for the treatment of NASH. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)

