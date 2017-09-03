NEURONES: 2017: 9.3% operating profit and 6.5% net profit

PRESS RELEASE
Heading: 2017 annual results
Nanterre, March 7, 2018 (after the closing of the stock exchange)
2017: 9.3% operating profit
and 6.5% net profit
|Accounts as at December 31
(audited and in millions of euros)
|2016
|2017
|Revenues
|446.8
|485
|Business operating profit (1)
|43.5 (9.7%)
|46.4 (9.6%)
|Operating profit
|42.5 (9.5%)
|44.9 (9.3%)
|Net financial income
|2.4
|2.9
|Income tax
|(15.9)
|(16.2)
|Net profit
|29 (6.5%)
|31.6 (6.5%)
|- of which, group share
|25.2
|27.3
|Free cash flow (2)
|16.8
|17.3
|Net cash and cash equivalents
|138.6
|153.1
|Staff at year-end (3)
|5,044
|5,028
(1) Prior to cost of bonus shares and impairment of assets
(2) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments
(3) with constant structures (prior to disposals), the group's payroll would have been 5,200 people (as at December 31, 2017)
Achievements
In a buoyant market and despite enormous pressure in terms of recruitment, audited revenues are up 8.6% (and up 9.5% in organic growth), i.e. three times quicker than the market.
The operating profit (9.3% of revenues) and the net profit (6.5% of revenues) have some of the highest rates in the sector.
Despite increasing the working capital requirement, net cash and cash equivalents are up €14.5m, standing at €153.1m as at December 31.
Outlook
As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (May 9 after the closing of the stock exchange).
About NEURONES
With over 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their information systems.
Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values
www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)
|Press Relations:
Florence Gillier Communication
Sabine Grosdidier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55
sabineg@fgcom.fr (mailto:sabineg@fgcom.fr)
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
|Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)
