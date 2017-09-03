NEURONES: 2017: 9.3% operating profit and 6.5% net profit

PRESS RELEASE

Heading: 2017 annual results

Nanterre, March 7, 2018 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

2017: 9.3% operating profit

and 6.5% net profit

Accounts as at December 31

(audited and in millions of euros) 2016 2017 Revenues 446.8 485 Business operating profit (1) 43.5 (9.7%) 46.4 (9.6%) Operating profit 42.5 (9.5%) 44.9 (9.3%) Net financial income 2.4 2.9 Income tax (15.9) (16.2) Net profit 29 (6.5%) 31.6 (6.5%) - of which, group share 25.2 27.3 Free cash flow (2) 16.8 17.3 Net cash and cash equivalents 138.6 153.1 Staff at year-end (3) 5,044 5,028

(1) Prior to cost of bonus shares and impairment of assets

(2) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments

(3) with constant structures (prior to disposals), the group's payroll would have been 5,200 people (as at December 31, 2017)

Achievements

In a buoyant market and despite enormous pressure in terms of recruitment, audited revenues are up 8.6% (and up 9.5% in organic growth), i.e. three times quicker than the market.

The operating profit (9.3% of revenues) and the net profit (6.5% of revenues) have some of the highest rates in the sector.

Despite increasing the working capital requirement, net cash and cash equivalents are up €14.5m, standing at €153.1m as at December 31.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (May 9 after the closing of the stock exchange).

About NEURONES

With over 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)

Press Relations :

Florence Gillier Communication

Sabine Grosdidier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55

sabineg@fgcom.fr (mailto:sabineg@fgcom.fr)



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net) Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

