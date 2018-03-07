HELSINKI, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
7.03.2018 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
Exchange transaction:
Share class
Amount, shares
7 500
Average price/share, EUR
1,896
Total price, EUR
14 220,00
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 7500 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Antti Kässi
Further Enquiries:
Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj---changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c2467279
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2467279/a65f30383736e530.xlsx
CTY1S trades 07 03 2018