Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's Own Shares

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement

7.03.2018 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date:





7.3.2018 Exchange transaction:





Buy



Share class





CTY1S Amount, shares 7 500 Average price/share, EUR 1,896 Total price, EUR 14 220,00



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7500 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Antti Kässi





Further Enquiries:





Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



