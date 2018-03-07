sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

7.03.2018 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:




7.3.2018

Exchange transaction:




Buy



Share class




CTY1S

Amount, shares

7 500

Average price/share, EUR

1,896

Total price, EUR

14 220,00



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 7500 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC






Antti Kässi




Further Enquiries:




Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala

Tel. +358-40-838-0709


mikko.pohjala@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj---changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c2467279

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2467279/a65f30383736e530.xlsx

CTY1S trades 07 03 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire