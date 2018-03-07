Particle Size Analysis Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Particle Size Analysis Market is forecast to reach $405.0 million by 2022 from $314.3 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2% during (2017-2022) driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, technological advancements in particle size analyzers, increasing investment in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries.

Browse 68 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging (Dynamic), Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Dry, Wet), Industry (Pharma & Biotech, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Research) - Global Forecast to 2022"

The major players operating in the particle size analysis market include Malvern Instruments Limited (UK), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), and Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US). These companies adopted product launches, enhancements, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations as their key growth strategies in the past three years. Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), IZON Science (New Zealand), CILAS (France), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), TSI Corporation (US), Bettersize Instruments, Inc. (China), FRITSCH (Germany), Brookhaven Instruments Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and AimSizer Scientific Ltd. (China) are some of the other major players operating in this market.

On the basis of type of dispersion, the global particle size analysis market has been segmented into wet dispersion, dry dispersion, and spray dispersion. In 2017, the wet dispersion segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the particle size analysis market. The increasing application of Nano particles which is mainly analyzed via liquid dispersion is driving the high growth of this market segment.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging (Dynamic), Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Dry, Wet), Industry (Pharma & Biotech, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Research) - Global Forecast to 2022"

Geographically, the particle size analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly due to the governments in various Asia Pacific countries are focusing on ensuring high product quality; as particle size analyzers play a significant role in quality control, their demand in the Asia Pacific region is increasing. Moreover, as markets in developed countries are increasingly becoming saturated, manufacturers and suppliers of particle size analysis products are shifting their focus towards the Asian market, thereby driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users in the healthcare industry, the Particle Size Analysis Market is segmented into three major segments, namely, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, public and private research institutions, and academic institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to factors such as growing government initiatives to support biotechnology research, company initiatives to increase customer awareness about new particle characterization technologies.

The North America is expected to dominate the particle size analysis market during the forecast period. However, high import duties on particle size analyzers in developing countries and limitations in the particle characterization range of these instruments are restraining market growth. The healthcare Industry accounted for the largest share of the market by type of industry in 2017.

Order a copy of "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging (Dynamic), Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Dry, Wet), Industry (Pharma & Biotech, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Research) - Global Forecast to 2022"

The report studies the particle size analysis market based on technology, type of dispersion, type of industry, end user in healthcare industry, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

In the process of determining and verifying the Global Particle Size Analysis Market size for several segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key industry people. The breakup of the profile of primary participants has been given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 30% and Tier 3 - 45%

By Designation: C-level - 26%, Director level - 30%, Others - 44%

By Region: North America - 34%, Europe - 26%, APAC - 23%, RoW - 17%

