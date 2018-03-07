Turnaround at the Impetus Automotive and pie-maker Shire Foods saw distressed businesses investor Volvere improve revenues roughly £10m in the twelve months leading to 31 December. Volvere, which turned in its interim report card on Wednesday, said it expects to report record revenues of around £43.2m were up 31% from a year earlier but pre-tax profits revved up 66% to £3.22m. Impetus, an automotive consulting business in which Volvere had an 83% holding, reported revenues of £27.1m up 56% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...