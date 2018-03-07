Audio-visual content interaction specialist Mirada has entered into a secured one-year loan facility for up to £3m, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said the proceeds from the facility were to be used alongside its existing debt financing facilities for general working capital purposes, including the implementation of customer contracts announced during 2017. Its board said it believed that monies drawn down from the facility would strengthen the company's balance sheet, whilst ...

