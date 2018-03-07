Germany-focussed branded business parks operator Sirius Real Estate announced on Wednesday that its shares have qualified for inclusion in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index, Developed EMEA region. The AIM-traded firm said the latest inclusion would effective on 19 March, and followed its entry into the FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index 18 December. It described the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index as a stock market index series jointly managed by EPRA in Europe, FTSE in the ...

