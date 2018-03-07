The US trade deficit rose 5% in January to reach a nine-year high of $56.6bn but an improvement is expected in the coming months. The increase in the overall deficit from January's print of $53.9bn was driven by a $3.8bn deterioration in the deficit on the oil balance, which rose to a 10-month high, and a fluke deterioration in the aircraft surplus which led to a 1.3% fall in total exports to $200.9bn. For February, economists had penciled in a total shortfall on the country's foreign trade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...