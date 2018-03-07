Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has today successfully placed a €500m bond issue with a 12-year maturity (March 2030) and 63 bp credit spread, offering a 1.625% coupon.

This operation is in line with the Group's financing strategy and will notably be used to repay some of Eurosic's financing facilities with shorter maturities and higher credit spreads. It will help extend the average maturity of debt and achieve the financial synergies announced for the business combination with Eurosic, while securing an attractive cost of financing over the long term.

In a more volatile market environment over the past few weeks, this bond issue was almost two times oversubscribed by a top-tier base of international investors, confirming the market's confidence in Gecina's credit rating.

Gecina is rated BBB+ outlook positive by Standard Poor's and A3 outlook negative by Moody's.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

