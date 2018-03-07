Press Release

March 7, 2018

Philips Lighting selected for AEX Index

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that Euronext has selected the company for inclusion in the AEX Index on Euronext Amsterdam, effective March 19, 2018.

Philips Lighting listed on Euronext Amsterdam on May 27, 2016.

"We are proud that Philips Lighting will be included in the prestigious AEX Index, less than two years after our initial public listing on Euronext in Amsterdam. It is an important step in our transformation journey and a reflection of our team's successful track record as we build the lighting company for the Internet of Things," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Philips Lighting.

The AEX Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization index that reflects the performance of the 25 largest shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is the most important indicator of the Dutch stock market. The index serves as a basis for various derivative instruments, such as structured products, funds, exchange traded funds, options and futures.

