iBasis, Inc., a Boston based pioneer of real-time communications is under agreement to be acquired by Tofane Global, a new player in the market, which has the ambition to become one of the leaders of the international carrier services via acquisitions and digital transformation. Tofane Global sees iBasis as the cornerstone of its consolidation strategy.

iBasis' culture of technology innovation and knowledge of customers' global connectivity challenges is a natural fit for Tofane Global to achieve their vision. This transaction supports iBasis' goals to remain a leader in international Voice with a market leading IPX footprint for LTE which catapults our IoT Service solution to becoming the premiere choice for global connectivity. iBasis' connectivity portfolio is further enhanced by its value-added services including International Inbound Service, Fraud Prevention and InVision Data Analytics. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and in the coming period iBasis will continue to operate as a KPN company. Tofane Global and iBasis will remain a long-term strategic partner to KPN N.V. for delivering international voice termination and mobile data services.

Daily business efforts will continue as usual. iBasis looks forward to capitalizing on the expertise and innovative outlook of Tofane Global and its CEO Alexandre Pébereau. iBasis remains committed to fulfill the needs of its customers as they navigate diverse markets and meet consumer mobility needs globally without borders.

