EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company')

The Company announces that on 7 March 2018 it purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £3.07 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 20,871,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 43,637,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

7 March 2018

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

