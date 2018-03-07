Regulatory News:

CARMILA (Paris:CARM):

Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code De Commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de L'autorité des Marchés Financiers (General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)

Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 28 February 2018 135,060,029 134,888,253 135,060,029

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

