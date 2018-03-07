Regulatory News:
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code De Commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de L'autorité des Marchés Financiers (General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|
Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
|
Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*
|28 February 2018
|135,060,029
|134,888,253
|135,060,029
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
