Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Partners with Charity Bar to Host Fundraiser for Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Proceeds from the Tokyo Event Will Be Donated to Rebuilding Efforts in Puerto Rico

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / Blockchain Industries (OTC PINK: BCII) today announced it is partnering with Charity Bar to host a fundraiser for Puerto Rico. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to charitable organizations addressing the continuing humanitarian crisis on the island. The charity event will be held Thursday, March 8, at the Tokyo Sports Bar in Roppongi, Tokyo.

Charity Bar regularly hosts fundraising events for various causes and is known for robust events. Thanks to their partnership with Blockchain Industries on this fundraiser, the event will have a virtual currency and blockchain theme.

'We have all witnessed the devastation that Hurricane Maria has caused in Puerto Rico, and there is still an urgent need for help on the ground,' said Tony Evans, co-founder of Charity Bar and Managing Director, Asia and the Middle East at Blockchain Industries. 'Here in Tokyo, we want to do what we can to support Puerto Rico, and we'll be raising money for those in need through this event. People can enjoy a fun-filled evening that benefits an extremely important cause.'

The charity event will feature two speakers giving short presentations on digital assets and blockchain, live music, and various raffles. Ticket price is 2,000 yen, which covers one drink, one raffle ticket, entertainment, and a 1,000-yen direct charity donation. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for 500 yen per ticket.

This fundraiser serves as a precursor for Blockchain Unbound, a not-for-profit conference that Blockchain Industries is hosting in Puerto Rico later this month. The conference will focus on how blockchain and distributed ledger technology can revolutionize the economy and accelerate growth in the region. The Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico and the Office of the Governor are taking part in the conference, which will be held March 14-16 at the Condado Vanderbilt in Puerto Rico. All proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations that are working to rebuild the Puerto Rican economy after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

For more information, visit https://blockchainunbound.com/impact.

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a diversified fintech holding company with a portfolio across multiple classes and verticals. The company invests and develops in a broad range of blockchain technologies. Their primary pillars of business are ICO venture investing and consulting, proprietary trading, a DLT-based digital currency platform, and virtual currency mining. An additional focus on education and media adds value to the global community through increased blockchain technology awareness. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with satellite offices in New York, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.