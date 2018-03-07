London stocks finished higher on Wednesday, helped by a stellar performance from Rolls-Royce, although the resignation of US President Trump's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and the prospect of a trade war kept investors on edge. The FTSE 100 ended the day up by 0.16% to 7,157.84, while the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3876 and essentially flat versus the euro at 1.1193. Cohn, an advocate of free trade, quit over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. ...

