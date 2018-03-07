Justin Ash, chief executive of independent hospital group Spire Healthcare, picked up 46,500 ordinary shares in the London-based firm at a cost of 215.2p each on Wednesday. Ash spent a total of £100,068 in the process, upping his stake to a total of 220,100 shares. Spire's new chief pledged to open fewer new private hospitals in 2018 as the firm looked to return more cash to shareholders, after a steep decline in profits and promised to do everything he could to improve the quality of care at ...

