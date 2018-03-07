Summit Therapeutics will expand enrollment in its phase 2 clinical trials studying the effect of ezutromid treatment on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the company said on Wednesday. The PhaseOut DMD trial is a multi-centre, 48 week open-label clinical trial with 40 enrolled patients between the ages of five and ten who suffer from DMD which will be enhanced by the newly announced parallel running expansion. David Roblin, chief operating and medical officer of Summit, said: "We are extremely ...

