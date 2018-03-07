MySQUAR Ltd is to raise £2.11m through the issue of unsecured convertible bonds to UK-based fund Atlas Capital Markets Limited on Wednesday. Myanmar language social media, entertainment and payments platform MySQUAR has pursued the fundraising to help raise the consideration for a future acquisition or investment, along with development capital and for general corporate purposes. The AIM-traded outfit has the option to redeem the convertible bonds prior to the maturity date at 110% of face ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...