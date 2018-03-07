Netcall shares dropped on Wednesday after the company's six month results to 31 December showed a 78% decrease in profits compared to the same period the previous year. The fall in profits to £181,000 came despite the software company's revenues increasing by 32% to £10.7m over the period as cost of sales rose by 49% to £1.0m and administrative expenses jumped 40% to £9.1m, offsetting the sales gains. Of the company's revenues for the period, MatsSoft, which was acquired by Netcall in ...

