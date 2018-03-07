The European Central Bank monetary policy meeting is the big event for Thursday, with financial results from Aviva, Domino's Pizza and G4S. For more macroeconomic interest, there's the Bank of Japan meeting overnight, Chinese trade, German industrial production and UK housing market update from RICS. But the ECB's statement and chief Mario Draghi's press conference will be scrutinised for any indications that the governing council will join the monetary tightening trend and end its stimulus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...