Wall Street trading opened with two of the three major indices down on Wednesday as investors reacted to news that the White House's chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn, had resigned, reigniting fears of a trade war. At 1530 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.31% and the S&P 500 had lost 0.17%, with the Nasdaq being the only index to in the green, up 0.13% after all the main market gauges ended in the black on Tuesday, with Cohn's resignation not being announced until after the close ...

