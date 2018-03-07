

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN), Amazon Studios has inked a two year writing and directing deal with Kenneth Lonergan, the award-winning filmmaker famous for 'Manchester By The Sea'.



Lonergan's deal with Amazon covers two years and includes all film and TV projects he is directing and writing.



Lonergan is popular for as a playwright and screenwriter of films like as 'Gangs of New York' and 'You Can Count on Me.' Lonergan and Amazon Studios worked together last year on the critically acclaimed Manchester by the Sea, which won Lonergan an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and a nomination for Best Director.



'I'm thrilled to renew my connection to Amazon Studios. They've done amazing work wherever they've turned their attention, they did a perfect job with Manchester by the Sea, and it's a pleasure to be in business with them again,' said Lonergan in a statement.



Lonergan's upcoming projects include Howards End, a four-part limited series starring Hayley Atwell, and the play 'Lobby Hero' starring Chris Evans, Michael Cera, Bel Powley & Brian Tyree Henry, set to premiere on Broadway in March.



Kenny is one of the finest directors and storytellers of our time,' said Jason Ropell, VP of Worldwide Motion Pictures, Amazon Studios. 'Following our successful and memorable partnership on Manchester by the Sea, we are excited to further our relationship and continue supporting his visionary work.'



Separately, Amazon announced plans for its first Missouri fulfillment center in St. Peters that will create more than 1,500 full-time jobs. The fulfillment center will be 800,000 square feet big and Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items such as books, toys and electronics.



'We're excited to continue growing our team with our first, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Missouri,' said Sanjay Shah, Amazon's Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. 'Our ability to expand in Missouri is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce. Amazon is committed to providing great opportunities for employment and creating a positive economic impact for the region.'



Further, Amazon said it is extending the $5.99-per-month Prime membership rate offered to low-income customers with a valid EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card to Medicaid recipients. Customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial.



