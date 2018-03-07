Blucora Stock to Grow Further on Industry OutlookToday's stock represents another of our preferred methods of investing in growth stocks. Stocks of companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on a focused segment of a market and are growing well stand to gain in the coming years. Although such stocks carry greater risk, they also stand to make higher returns for their investors over the long term.The case in point being Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR), which aims to turn taxes into opportunity. The company's tax-smart solutions help people achieve their financial goals by managing their largest expenses-taxes. According to the company, Americans spend.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...