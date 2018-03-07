European News Daily: TicketOffices.com - The Importance of Quality Customer Service Agents

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / Good customer service can make or break your experience with a company. A great customer service agent might turn you into a loyal customer, while a bad agent might cause you to swear off a company for good. In fact, 78% of consumers reported bailing on a transaction or not making a purchase due to poor customer service.

For online ticket purchasing, customer service is an integral part of the experience. When a customer goes online to secure tickets to an event or concert that they are excited about, they should expect a smooth and supportive customer service experience. This is why customers of TicketOffices.com return again and again to make their ticket purchases. The site notes how the company's 'top-rated phone support team is a major differentiator.'

Thanks to its well-trained agents, TicketOffices.com consistently turns first-time purchasers into loyal patrons. These customers are quick to share their positive interactions, such as Marrissa Lefebvre's experience with agent Nick.

'I dealt with agent Nick. This was my first time purchasing tickets for this venue, and after speaking to Nick, he walked me through the whole process and helped me locate the seats I wanted to get. I wanted to purchase tickets for Beautiful - The Carol King Musical showing in New Haven. He informed me that I would be purchasing one of the best tickets in the section, which is what I wanted to get for my mother...

It was a pleasure to be assisted by Nick, and if I purchase more tickets I would really like him to assist me again.'

Not everyone is completely confident navigating ticket sites, so it is invaluable to have a team of customer service agents who are knowledgeable, patient and helpful. This is exemplified in customer compliments for a TicketOffices.com agent named Leo.

'Leo answered all my questions and helped explain the pricing of tickets. Thanks to him I understand a little bit better the complicated world of ticket pricing.' Says Neil Keller.

It's no surprise that 70% of buying experiences are based on how customers feel they are being treated. According to customers, great service can be defined by saying, 'Service was quick and easy, and the service rep was friendly, knowledgeable, and professional.' It sounds so fundamental, but consistently delivering on that promise is what separates a company like TicketOffices.com from competitors. That takes having a team of well-trained and hardworking people at every step.

The simple fact is that people use a site like TicketOffices.com as a stepping stone to having a great time at an event. It is the site's job to ensure that every customer has a smooth, positive experience, so they can enjoy themselves at whatever event they attend.

TicketOffices.com is a company that is reinventing the digital ticket office. TicketOffices.com has created a ticket resale marketplace where buyers get the peace of mind of a 100% Guarantee, eliminating much of the headache around ticket buying. Tickets are 100% guaranteed to be valid. Delivery is 100% guaranteed to be on time. And if an event is canceled, a full refund will be issued. Scalpers and scammers just can't compete.

