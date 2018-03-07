Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report







Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report



PARIS, France - March 7, 2018 - Sanofi announces today the filing of its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its "Document de Référence" containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).



These documents are available on the "Investors" section of the company's corporate website (www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications (http://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications)). In addition, the Form 20-F is available on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov)) and the "Document de Référence" is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org (http://www.amf-france.org)). A hard copy of these documents, each of which contains our complete audited financial statements, may be received free of charge, upon request.



