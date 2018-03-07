

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A generic Democratic candidate has a notable advantage over President Donald Trump in a hypothetical presidential election, according to the results of a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.



Forty-four percent of registered voters said they would vote for an unnamed Democratic candidate if the election was held today, while 36 percent said they would vote for Trump. Another 19 percent of voters were undecided.



The poll showed male voters are evenly split 42 percent for the Democratic candidate and 42 percent for Trump. The Democrat has a 46 percent to 31 percent lead among female voters.



Among independents, the Democratic candidate leads Trump by 35 percent to 29 percent, although a significant 36 percent are undecided.



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,993 registered voters was conducted March 1st through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



