Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Drayage Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the logistics, warehousing and transportation industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of drayage services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

Global Drayage Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The demand for drayage services is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to the increase in e-commerce activities across the globe," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Suppliers in this marketplace are constantly trying to improve service levels by adopting new technologies that can help them optimize transit routes while avoiding traffic congestions," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Drayage Services Market:

Mandatory utilization of electronic logging devices

Development of autonomous vehicles

Replacing negotiations with expressive bidding

Mandatory utilization of electronic logging devices:

In order to encourage safe driving and working environments, governments across economies are mandating the use of electronic logging devices for long-haul drivers. The use of these devices makes it easier for suppliers to track, manage, and share duty status data accurately. Since the electronic logging devices are synchronized with the vehicle's engine, it automatically records driving time. Moreover, the buyers can cross-check supplier's driving logs to ensure compliance with prevalent regional and international regulations.

Development of autonomous vehicles:

Autonomous vehicles are already a reality in Western Australia's mining industry. Several leading vehicle manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D to develop safe autonomous vehicles for the transportation industry. This can help eliminate costs and complexities associated with the use of drivers. Moreover, such vehicles can operate for more extended periods, as they do not involve drivers that can get fatigued after a certain period during the transit.

Replacing negotiations with expressive bidding:

Category managers prefer and encourage expressive bidding from suppliers as it helps them avail innovative offers and gain better savings. Additionally, in expressive bidding, the suppliers propose drayage services based on their strengths. Hence, it enables the buyers to reduce their risks associated with drayage services by evaluating the supplier's proposals and assigning contracts to suppliers at lower risks.

