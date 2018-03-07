The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Flagship Performance Measurement Platform Will Be Showcased in London This Week

LONDON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's flagship performance measurement platform will be showcased in London this week to solicit feedback from stakeholders and subject matter experts. The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) is excited to present how the International Performance Hub (IPH) will give institutions a tool to measure themselves against world-class standards. IPH is a landmark effort led by Saudi Arabia to help countries to use technology and performance data to track their progress as they work to achieve development goals. The platform aims to promote integrity, accountability and transparency in the public sector and beyond. This is an interactive platform designed to track over 700 Key Performance Indicators under 12 main pillars that enables comparison for over 200 countries - compiles metrics from prominent international bodies, including the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

As a demonstration of the commitment with which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia approaches its 2030 goals, IPH also seeks to provide a credible and 'outside-in' perspective on the Kingdom's evolution along key quantifiable indicators across the socio-economic spectrum - comparing progress at every stage to other countries and peer-groups around the world. While in London, Adaa will also be exhibiting their Beneficiary Experience programs, which provide an internal perspective on citizens' experience with the public sector and complements IPH's macro perspective for a holistic view of the country's performance.

Mr. Husameddin AlMadani, Director General of the National Center for Performance Measurement said, "Saudi Arabia is undertaking a major multi-year transformation. This platform is essential to help us achieve our ambitious Vision 2030 program. We know that actions speak louder than words and this tool will help us track our performance against our development goals."

Economist Jacques Attali, President of Positive Planet and the Positive Economy Forum, a data and knowledge partner of IPH, described the significance of the tool, adding that "The International Performance Hub is a much-needed tool to foster transparent and positive governance through shared knowledge about the impact of public policies. Its launch is a very promising beginning, and an opportunity to make it a truly global and collaborative ambition."

For more details on the International Performance Hub (IPH), please refer to the website: https://iph.sa

For those interested in visiting Adaa's exhibition in London on 8 and 9 March between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 pm., please contact globalevents@adaa.gov.sa,

THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT

The National Center for Performance Measurement, Adaa, is a leading independent government body that was established in October 2015 upon approval by the Council of Ministers. Adaa is organizationally linked to the Chairman of the Council, King of Saudi Arabia, and aims to measure the performance of public entities within the Kingdom. Adaa aims to build and initialize performance measurement processes in public entities by providing the necessary support through the utilization of unified tools and models that assist public entities in their ability and efficiency to deliver better performance. Adaa also aims to enable public entities by means of effective training and consultation in performance measurement, aiming to drive them to excellence.

Additional information on Adaa may be found atadaa.gov.sa

Related Links: https://iph.sa