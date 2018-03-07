Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Cell-based Assays Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of cell-based assays and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The increasing investments for the development of new drugs by global pharmaceutical companies is expected to fuel the demand for cell-based assays," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "The advances in the field of combinatorial biology, genomics research, proteomics research, and the rising popularity of high-throughput screening processes will be the major drivers for the growth of the category," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cell-based Assays Market:

The resurgence of cell-based phenotypic assays for screening of drug molecules

Increase in M&As among category suppliers

Increasing use of 3D-cultured cells

The resurgence of cell-based phenotypic assays for screening of drug molecules:

Leading pharmaceutical companies now prefer phenotypic screening over target-based screening. This is mainly because the phenotypic screening process has a 50% higher success rate with respect to the discovery and approval of first-class drugs as compared with target-based screening. The resurgence of cell-based phenotypic assays for screening of drug molecules can be attributed to the fact that these screens can assist in the identification of molecules that can simultaneously act on multiple targets. Moreover, chemical proteomics along with phenotypic screening offers lower time and higher success rate for target discovery and validation.

Increase in M&As among category suppliers:

An increase in consolidations in the biotechnology industry can be attributed to the rise in the acquisition of small players by established players to increase regional geographical presence, gain access to high-end talent, and capitalize on the technological capabilities of the small players. The increase in M&A activities is also expected to bring stability to the market. Moreover, the creation of synergies will offer cost-saving opportunities for suppliers, which will, in turn, drive down the procurement costs for buyers.

Increasing use of 3D-cultured cells:

Due to the limitations of 2D cell cultures, there is an increasing demand for the adoption of 3D-cultured cells. When compared with 2D-cultured cells, 3D-cultured cells offer a more relevant physiological environment for the cells and facilitates the study of cell-cell responses in an environment that holds a close resemblance to in vivo environments. It also helps in studying cellular responses with higher accuracy and reliability.

