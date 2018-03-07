Serinus Energy Inc. Announces the Results of Its Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus" or the "Corporation") (TSX:SEN) (WARSAW:SEN) announces that at the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held today at 10:00 am (Calgary time) holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Corporation approved a special resolution (the "Continuance Resolution") authorizing:

the continuance (the " Continuance ") of the Corporation from Canada to Jersey, Channel Islands, pursuant to the provisions of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) (the " CJL "); and

each to be completed at the discretion of the board of directors ("Board of Directors") of the Corporation and all as more particularly described in the Corporation's management information circular dated February 5, 2018 (the "Circular").

The total number of Common Shares represented by Shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 79,828,902 Common Shares, representing 52.99 per cent of the Corporation's outstanding Common Shares. Of the total Common Shares voted, 79,574,585 Common Shares, representing 99.68 per cent of the Common Shares voted, voted in favour of the Continuance Resolution and 254,317 Common Shares, representing 0.32 per cent of the Common Shares voted, voted against the Continuance Resolution.

The decision of the Board of Directors to proceed with the Continuance will be timed to coincide with an anticipated approval of the Corporation's fast track application to admit the Corporation's entire issued and to be issued share capital to trading on the AIM ("AIM") Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "Admission"). As a quoted applicant under Rule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"), the Corporation is required to provide the London Stock Exchange with certain information specified by Schedule One of the AIM Rules at least 20 business days prior to the expected date of the Admission.

Should the Board of Directors determine to proceed with the Continuance, the process will be as follows:

The Corporation will make an application to the Alberta Registrar (" Registrar ") appointed under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) for approval of the Continuance;

Upon the issue of the Certificate of Continuance:

-- Serinus will become domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands and will be a company governed under the CJL;

-- the new charter documents will replace Serinus' existing articles;

-- the Corporation's name will change to "Serinus Energy Plc"; and

-- the Corporation's registered office will change to the address of a Jersey registered office provider.

Upon completion of the Continuance and the Admission, the Corporation intends delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange but maintain its listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Shareholders should expect further details regarding the Continuance and the Admission by news release in the coming weeks.

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

