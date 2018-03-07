After establishing a logistics network including fulfillment partnerships, and meeting all of the regulatory requirements for distribution in Europe, Mace Security International Inc. (MSI) is launching distribution to the European Union (EU). MSI completed the first Vigilant brand test model shipment to our European distribution center and successfully sold the first product in Europe this week.

"International e-commerce is one of the pillars of Mace's continued global expansion," said David Happe, EVP of e-commerce for MSI. "We are excited about the potential for incremental revenue and profit through this high velocity new sales channel."

Following that successful test, several additional models will be activated for shipment to Europe throughout March, including various Mace Brand items and Vigilant Personal Protection Systems alarms.

"We are in a unique position for rapid expansion, due to the fact that our electronics products all meet the high performance standards and regulatory requirements for marketing in the EU," said Happe. "We see this e-commerce expansion potential in the EU for Mace products that could some day rival our United States online efforts."

Mace Brand and Vigilant Personal Protection Systems alarms products will be initially available to customers in France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK with additional planned international distribution expansion later in 2018.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense, security and surveillance under its world-renowned Mace Brand the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace Take Down brand. MIS distributes and supports Mace Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation service providers. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

