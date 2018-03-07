Therachon AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, today announced Luca Santarelli, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 12th at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Boston Marriot Copley Place.

About Therachon

Therachon is a clinical-stage global biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for rare diseases with significant unmet need. The company's lead pipeline candidate, TA-46, is a novel protein therapy in development for achondroplasia, the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism. Therachon is committed to translating the promise of its science into new treatments for patients with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.therachon.com.

