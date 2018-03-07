Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will provide a corporate update and report its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
|Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
|Date:
|March 14, 2018
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
|Dial-in number:
|(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
|Passcode:
|6472939
|Webcast:
|www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com/), "Investors"/ "Events"
|Conference call and webcast replay:
|Dates:
|Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, March 14, 2018 until
|9:00 p.m. ET March 21, 2018
|Dial-in number:
|(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
|Passcode:
|6472939
|Webcast:
|www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com/), "Investors"/ "Events", until June 14, 2018
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering novel products to prevent infectious diseases. Our RSV and influenza nanoparticle vaccine candidates are Novavax' most advanced clinical programs and are at the forefront of the Company's efforts to improve global health. Additional information about Novavax is available on the Company's website, novavax.com (http://novavax.com/).
Contact:
Investors
Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506
Media
Sam Brown
Mike Beyer
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
312-961-2502
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novavax, Inc. via Globenewswire