

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $5.18 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $2.99 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $41.21 million. This was up from $33.74 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.18 Mln. vs. $2.99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 73.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $41.21 Mln vs. $33.74 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.1%



