

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $701 million, or $1.59 per share. This was higher than $515 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $32.99 billion. This was up from $29.77 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $701 Mln. vs. $515 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $32.99 Bln vs. $29.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%



