Gazit-Globe: Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q4 2017 Results Conference Call

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EDT/ 5:00 pm Israel Time on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's year-end and the fourth quarter results ended December 31, 2017.

Gazit Globe's financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com (http://www.gazitglobe.com/) in the "Investor Relations" section and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml (http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) as well as on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

United States 1 888 281 1167

Canada 1 866 485 2399

United Kingdom 0800 917 9141

International / Israel +972 3 9180685

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company's website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq4-2017.html (http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq4-2017.html)

About Gazit-Globe

Gazit-Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties located in urban growth markets in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of September 30, 2017 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 130 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.7 million square meters (approximately 30 million sqft) at a total value of approximately NIS 37.5 billion (approximately USD 11 billion). In addition the Company owns 32.6% of First Capital Realty Inc and, as of March 5, 2018, 8.2% of Regency Centers Corporation.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Investors Contact: IR@gazitgroup.com (mailto:IR@gazitgroup.com), Media Contact: PR@gazitgroup.com (mailto:press@gazitgroup.com)

Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000

