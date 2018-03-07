Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Product Engineering Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of product engineering services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005913/en/

Global Product Engineering Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The global demand for product development services can be attributed to the increasing need of buyers to own proprietary software and technological solutions to gain a competitive edge and meet specific business requirements," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "There is a growing demand for support and advisory services that can help and train buyers on the effective use of technological innovations such as IoT and AI," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Product Engineering Services Market:

Increasing emphasis on engaging clients by providing consulting services

Increase in collaborations with technology-based startups

The evolution of multiple delivery methods

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increasing emphasis on engaging clients by providing consulting services:

In the product engineering services market, leading suppliers are increasingly entering into the consulting space to build strategic relationships with buyers and to diversify their business segments. This is due to the rise in adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, social networking, mobile computing, cloud computing, and data storage systems in business processes by buyers to enhance efficiency and reduce the cost of operations. Moreover, consulting services help in reducing the contract management complexities associated with engaging multiple vendors and also reduces the overall cost of procurement.

Increase in collaborations with technology-based startups:

Leading suppliers in the product engineering services market space prefer collaborating with technology-based start-ups as it helps them enhance their service offerings through the adoption of new technologies. It includes the adoption of new technological platforms, software products, and ideas created by start-ups. Also, the use of technologies such as AI and machine learning further help in improving the business and decision-making processes of their clients.

The evolution of multiple delivery methods:

Several leading suppliers are increasingly offering various delivery models for software deployment and maintenance activities. The use of multiple delivery models helps buyers to select the most suitable delivery method based on unique business requirements of their clients to enhance their clients' experience. It also helps in reducing the implementation costs while offering multiple options for the buyers.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global E-Discovery Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Retail Analytics Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Incident and Emergency Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Retail Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005913/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com