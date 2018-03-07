Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 06 March 2018, as noted below, persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Alabaster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President of Surface b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market sale of ordinary shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Total

$30.010 8,698 $261,026.98

$30.020 300 $9,006.00

$30.025 100 $3,002.50

$30.030 1,765 $53,002.95

$30.031 100 $3,003.10

$30.040 1,037 $31,151.48 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price Price: $30.016 Volume: 12,000 Total: $360,193.01 f) Date of the transaction 06 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction NYSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dianne Ralston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market sale of ordinary shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Total

$29.980 9,713 $291,195.74

$29.985 100 $2,998.50

$29.990 1,120 $33,588.80

$30.000 5,617 $168,510.00

$30.010 100 $3,001.00 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price Price: $29.988 Volume: 16,650 Total: $499,294.04 f) Date of the transaction 06 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction NYSE

