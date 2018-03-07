Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 06 March 2018, as noted below, persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Alabaster
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Surface
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price Volume Total
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
| Price: $30.016
Volume: 12,000
Total: $360,193.01
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|06 March 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dianne Ralston
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and
Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price Volume Total
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
| Price: $29.988
Volume: 16,650
Total: $499,294.04
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|06 March 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
