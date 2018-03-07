sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,87 Euro		-0,40
-1,58 %
WKN: 925345 ISIN: US25179M1036 Ticker-Symbol: DY6 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,162
25,513
07.03.
24,88
24,98
07.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION24,87-1,58 %