Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Forensics Accounting Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the financial services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of forensics accounting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for forensic accounting services is highly dependent on end-user industries such as finance, insurance, and law," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Leading service providers are implementing forensic technologies such as data mining and digital forensics due to the increase in demand for high-quality services across end-user industries," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Forensics Accounting Services Market:

The inclusion of forensic accounting services as a part of M&A due diligence process

Use of computer forensics in forensic accounting services

The rise in adoption of big data

The inclusion of forensic accounting services as a part of M&A due diligence process:

Leading organizations are planning a merger or an acquisition along with the M&A consulting team that is involved in forensic accounting services. This is because forensic accounting service providers help organizations to understand and agree with the terms of the M&A agreement and also assists them in gauging the accuracy of stated revenues and expenses. Moreover, such integrations help the buyers in reducing the overall procurement costs during the contract period.

Use of computer forensics in forensic accounting services:

Computer forensics is a forensic technology that is performed during fraud investigations to obtain relevant results. The use of computer forensics in forensic accounting services offers additional information including a roadmap of information regarding the key players involved in the fraud, details regarding documents, and details about parties to whom the information was communicated.

The rise in adoption of big data:

The surge in adoption of big data is, in turn, increasing the demand for forensic accounting services to be performed on large amounts of data to identify fraudulent cases and minimize risks associated with it. The growing preference for big data adoption will increase the complexities associated with managing the data in terms of investigation and tracing of funds and assets. This will drive buyers to outsource forensic accounting services, thereby fueling the market growth.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

