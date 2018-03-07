The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Ukrainian Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Ukrainian Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Ukraine.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulations

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aegon

ALICO Ukraine

Europa Insurance Group

Fidem Life

Generali Life Insurance Ukraine

Globus

Hannover Re

INGO Ukraine LIFE

Kniazha

PZU Ukraine Insurance Company

UIB Group

