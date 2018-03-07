

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) announced a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $0.60 million, or $0.005 per share. This was down from $9.05 million, or $0.069 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $35.88 million. This was up from $31.98 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.60 Mln. vs. $9.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -93.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.005 vs. $0.069 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.8% -Revenue (Q1): $35.88 Mln vs. $31.98 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX