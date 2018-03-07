Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE: CGOC) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it is hosting its first update webinar on Thursday, March 8th at 4:30 PM EST. The webinar will be hosted by Jamie Blundell, President and Chief Operating Officer and Bruce Campbell, Chief Investment Officer of the Corporation. The Corporation will be commenting on the macro cannabis sector, industry trends, and its top ten public holdings in the portfolio.



The Corporation is now over 50% invested and the top ten public holdings (in alphabetical order) include:



ABcann Global Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Friday Night Inc., Harvest One Cannabis Inc., The Hydropothecary Corporation, Indiva Limited, MedReleaf Corp., Organigram Holdings Inc., RavenQuest BioMed Inc. and Valens Groworks Corp.



Please register for the webinar at www.cgocorp.com/investors.

About Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation



The Corporation is an investment corporation incorporated under the laws of Canada. The Corporation's investment objectives are to provide holders of common shares long-term total return through capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio of securities of public and private companies operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from, products or services related to the cannabis industry.



For further information: Jamie Blundell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation, 647-946-2205, jblundell@cgocorp.com