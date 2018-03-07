

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) announced an increased dividend of $0.75 per share, beginning first quarter, 2018. This results in a dividend rate of $3.00 per share for the year.



The dividend increase was announced during an update presentation to the investment community regarding recent operational and financial results as the company marks the first month since the appointment of Matt Maddox as its new CEO. The company said the results for the quarter through February 28th were strong, with expected total adjusted Property EBITDA up between 27% and 34% over prior year.



